New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr continues to get acclimated to his new environment, and that includes catching up to some New Orleans Pelicans basketball.

In fact, Derek Carr is among the thousands watching the Pelicans play the Oklahoma City Thunder at Smoothie King Center Saturday night. As for fan reception to his presence in the arena, well, it’s a mixed bag of sorts, with some fans finding it hard to get amused by Carr’s presence while watching a game that is missing two of the Pelicans’ best players. The Pelicans are playing without a number of key players, including the pair of Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson.

“The Saints sending Derek Carr to the Pelicans game tonight with Zion and BI not playing is the purest way for him to learn the Pelicans lifestyle,” Twitter user @JonoBarnes said.

Meanwhile, Jacob Compton, said that a loss by the Pelicans to the Thunder will be a bad omen for the Saints: “If the Pelicans lose it won’t be a good start to the Derek Carr era in NOLA.”

Others don’t think it was a good idea for Derek Carr to spend a Saturday night sitting through a Pelicans game.

“I feel bad Dereck carr gotta sit through this pelicans game 😂,” said Twitter user @Thee_Rager.

More reactions to Derek Carr watching the Pelicans go up against the Thunder:

I wish Bally Sports could quit saying shit like “Good news New Orleans,” and I be like 👀👀👀 then they gon say some shit “Derek Carr is here for his first pelicans game” LOL man 😩 im thinking it has something to do with someone on the team coming back — Beignet Boy⚜️ (@_joshstaylit_) March 12, 2023

Derek Carr first Pelicans game at the Smoothie King Center #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/XlRLOD5JkZ — ⚜️BEARDED SC0RP!0⚜️ (@PluckDaGreat) March 12, 2023

After several years of playing quarterback for the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders, Carr signed a four-year deal worth $150 million with the Saints earlier this March.