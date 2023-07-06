Former New Orleans Saints star Mark Ingram has decided to hang up the cleats and make the leap from the field to the broadcast booth, inking a deal with FOX Sports College Football to join their kickoff show.

Ingram played for 13 seasons in the NFL, 10 of which were with the Saints in two separate stints. He was a three-time Pro Bowler during his time there and had a trio of 1,000 yard seasons.

Ingram suffered a season ending MCL tear in his knee in December, and rehabbed in the offseason for several months before deciding to move on to new opportunities.

“I’m thrilled to join FOX Sports and BIG NOON KICKOFF”, said Ingram II. “I can’t wait to feel the energy and excitement every Saturday, alongside some of the most talented and entertaining names in our sport, at the biggest games in college football – I’m ready for the Fall!”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Alabama Crimson Tide workhorse that kickstarted a run of three more winners was the school's first Heisman Trophy winner in 2009. He won the National Championship with the Tide that year, helping to start the Alabama dynasty of the next decade.

He was rumored in June to be exploring a deal with FOX Sports amid a contract dispute with Reggie Bush. It now appears that Ingram has taken the spot of the other former Saints running back.

Ironically enough, Bush was with the Saints from 2006-2010 before New Orleans drafted Ingram to replace him in 2011 where he served for eight years. He now succeeds Bush once again in the booth, where he will be on the FOX Sports Big Noon Kickoff show every Saturday this fall.