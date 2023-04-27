Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The New Orleans Saints will be without running back Alvin Kamara for an undisclosed period of time to start this season with a suspension looming for the All-Pro running back. With the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, Saints GM Mickey Loomis had this to say when asked if the Kamara suspension will impact draft strategy, reports Nola.com’s Luke Johnson.

“It’s not going to influence who we pick,” Loomis said. ”That’s a short-term issue — and we don’t know what it’s going to be yet. Am I concerned about it? Certainly, it’s going to affect our team if something happens there, but it’s a temporary issue.”

It is no surprise to hear Loomis deny the impact, as there are plenty of other positions the Saints should prioritize targeting. They signed free agent Jamaal Williams to a contract this offseason, so they already have a capable replacement for Kamara for however long he might be out for.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In general, the Saints should prioritize protection for new quarterback Derek Carr and defenders that will keep points off the scoreboard from opposing teams. Carr is coming from an Oakland and Las Vegas Raiders tenure where he never had a productive defense, so he is certainly hoping for a little more help on that side of the ball.

The 2023 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, and the Saints have eight total picks in the draft. Their first pick comes at No. 29 overall, a spot where a running back like Bijan Robinson or Jahmyr Gibbs might be available. However, it looks like Mickey Loomis and the Saints brass will be looking elsewhere, as they are comfortable with Alvin Kamara even with the inevitable suspension.