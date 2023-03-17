Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The New Orleans Saints signed running back Jamaal Williams for an added punch in their offense. But before Williams starts carrying the football for the Saints, New Orleans’ newest RB had to give a quick lesson on Pokémon.

During his introductory press conference with the Saints, Williams wore a hot that resembled popular Pokémon Eevee. When a reporter wasn’t aware of Eevee and its many forms, Williams had to take them to school.

“So it’s basically a cat. This is how they start off though,” Williams said pointing to his Eevee hat. “But Eevee can evolve into like eight different types of Pokémon. Eevee though, E-E-V-E-E.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While Williams dominated on the gridiron this past season, the running back has just as much skill when it comes to Pokémon. He made sure to give the correct reporter strong information too, as Eevee has eight total evolutions it can involve into, including classics such as Flareon, Jolteon and Vaporeon.

But for all of Jamaal Williams’ Pokémon knowledge, the Saints are looking for him to bring the battle to the Caesars Superdome. New Orleans signed the running back to a three-year, $12 million contract. He will serve as the thunder to Alvin Kamara’s lightning.

Playing for the Lions this past season, Williams ran for 1,066 yards and 17 touchdowns, both career-highs. With the Saints bringing in Derek Carr at quarterback, Williams will provide some more firepower in the backfield.

As Williams looks to help bring the Saints to the postseason, he has been known to be one of the more fun interviews in the league. If he continues playing how he did last season, New Orleans will be glad they chose Williams.