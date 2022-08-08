Jameis Winston gets big update following foot injury in Saints practice

Jameis Winston and New Orleans Saints fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

After the Saints starting quarterback left practice due to a foot injury on Monday, it appears that the former No. 1 overall pick has avoided a major injury, according to NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill.

That’s great news for the Saints and bad news for Andy Dalton stans.

Winston initially injured his foot during 7-on-7 drills in Saints practice. Although the injury didn’t sound serious, foot injuries can be tricky and cause long-term issues, especially for a player who is rehabbing from a season-ending knee injury. This is Winston’s first setback since blowing out his knee last year.

Jameis Winston, of course, is still recovering from a torn ACL that he sustained in a Week 8 tilt against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Winston injured his knee after being horse-collar tackled by Bucs linebacker Devin White.

Before being sidelined for the season, Winston was starting to hit his stride in the Big Easy. In seven contests, Winston passed for 1,170 yards, 14 touchdown passes to just three interceptions.

The Saints will surely be overly protective of Winston as he’s still not 100 percent. The former Florida State star has over a month to get back to full strength as the Saints face the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 11 to kick off the 2022 NFL regular season.

If Winston’s injury woes continue to linger then the Saints will be forced to start either Dalton, who signed a contract with the franchise in the offseason, or they could always convert Taysom Hill back to quarterback.