Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas’ Week 4 status in serious doubt after latest development

The New Orleans Saints are currently in London preparing for a UK showdown with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. But, it appears they might be without their starting quarterback and a top wide receiver. Both Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas didn’t practice on Thursday due to injuries.

Via Stacey Dales:

Surprisingly, no Jameis Winston at the open portion of #Saints practice. The expectation per both he & HC Dennis Allen was that he would be practicing today. Andy Dalton once again 1st team reps. Taysom Hill 2nd team reps. Jarvis Landry was practicing, Michael Thomas was not. — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) September 29, 2022

As noted, Saints HC Dennis Allen noted on Wednesday that the signal-caller was a DNP because of rest and insisted he’d back out there on Thursday. That’s clearly not the case. Jameis Winston is dealing with a back and ankle injury but has tried playing through it. You can clearly see he’s not at 100% though. Winston also said this week that he’s picked up a hip flexor injury, too. Andy Dalton hasn’t taken any snaps yet this season, but New Orleans is preparing for him to step in come Sunday. Taysom Hill is also going to be ready if need be.

As for Thomas, he and Jarvis Landry were both dealing with foot problems. Landry is back practicing, while Thomas is still unable. His status is very much up in the air for Week 4.

If the Saints are without Jameis Winston and Thomas, it will be a devastating blow to an offense that needs a spark. They’ve lost two in a row to the Buccaneers and Panthers, combining for just 24 points during that span. In all honestly, Winston likely needs some time off, even admitting recently that he’s been playing through notable pain. With three injuries at the moment, it’s tough to believe he’ll be on the field this weekend.