Michael Thomas injury update that Saints fans have been waiting for has finally arrived

It looks like New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is finally returning to action real soon.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the star wideout is expected to feature for the Saints when they take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. He was initially listed as questionable for the contest due to the hamstring injury that has kept him out of the preseason

Saints WR Michael Thomas, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a hamstring injury, is expected to play vs. the Falcons, per source.



Falcons WR Drake London, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a knee injury, is expected to play vs. the Saints, per source. WRs back. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 11, 2022

Michael Thomas played sparingly in 2020–just seven games to be exact–and missed the whole 2021 campaign due to a nagging ankle injury, so there were high hopes he could finally get back to the field after being out for so long. He was said to be progressing nicely in his recovery.

It remains to be seen if he’ll be limited in any way should he really suit up for the team come Sunday, though it is worth noting that he has shared his excitement to playing and even doing better than his last full season. In an interview recently, he said he is “trying to top that” 2019 campaign when he won NFL Offensive Player of the Year after recording 149 receptions for 1725 yards and nine touchdowns.

Thomas is certainly a massive threat for any opponent, and if he picks up from where he left off three years ago, Saints fans could be in for a treat. Adding more to the excitement is Jameis Winston’s return from ACL tear. Who doesn’t want to see the QB-WR duo connecting once again?