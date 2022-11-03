Michael Thomas’ injury woes just keep getting worse with surgery update

New Orleans Saints star wideout Michael Thomas played just three games this season and looked like his normal self. That’s until he suffered a toe injury in late September and hasn’t featured since. Unfortunately, it appears the ailment isn’t getting any better.

The Saints are placing Thomas on the IR as he opts to get surgery and head coach Dennis Allen doesn’t expect the WR to play again this season, per Adam Schefter. Huge loss for the offense.

Via Nick Underhill on the initial news:

“Michael Thomas is going on injured reserve.”

Thomas didn’t play at all in 2021 due to an ankle issue. In 2020, he suited up for only seven games. Needless to say, it’s been a miserable last few years for one of the more talented pass-catchers in the NFL.

Before this latest injury, Thomas reeled in 16 receptions for 171 yards and three touchdowns. When healthy, he is elite. It just appears he can’t stay that way. The Saints have remained rather silent on Michael Thomas’ status until now and there is no doubt this will hurt.

New Orleans is currently 3-5 on the year and surprisingly, their passing game is actually thriving. Rookie Chris Olave is balling out with a team-leading 37 catches.

It’s hard to know what the future holds for Thomas after such an injury-riddled few years here. One can only pray he’ll come back healthy and stay off the sidelines. He becomes a UFA in 2025.

Best wishes to Michael Thomas in his recovery. The Saints are back in action Monday against the Baltimore Ravens.