New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas revealed his injury status ahead of training camp, per the Saints' Twitter.

Mike Thomas on his timeline to return ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/UtkxFUHtOx — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 6, 2023

“We're going for training camp, we're going to be ready for training camp,” Thomas told reporters. “Out there ready to go full speed just like the old days and what everyone is used to.”

The Saints endured a down 2022 season. Despite playing in an underwhelming division, New Orleans still finished with a losing record. With Derek Carr set to take over quarterback duties in New Orleans, the Saints are hopeful for a rebound campaign in 2023. Having Michael Thomas healthy will be of the utmost importance as well.

Michael Thomas missed the 2021 season due to an ankle injury. He appeared in just three games this past year in 2022. Thomas was also limited in 2020, but is still a receiver with a high-ceiling. Thomas is a three-time Pro Bowler and enjoyed the best season of his career in 2019 with the Saints.

During the '19 season, Thomas reeled in a league-leading 149 receptions to go along with 1,725 receiving yards (which also led the league).

It will be interesting to see how Thomas performs in 2023. He's dealt with a number of injury concerns over the past few seasons and is 30-years old. Although he may not post 2019-caliber numbers, Thomas will still be an impactful part of this Saints offense without question. That said, the Saints believe Thomas can still be a superstar wide receiver.

If Derek Carr and Michael Thomas develop chemistry with one another, it wouldn't be surprising to see both players have bounce back years. Saints fans have every reason to be excited heading into 2023.