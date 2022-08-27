The New Orleans Saints lost one of the best players in free agency when Terron Armstead signed with the Miami Dolphins. As a result, the team scrambled to find a replacement for their star offensive lineup. One of their options came in the first round, when they took Trevor Penning. Penning is expected to see the field for a significant time.

However, it might be a little while before the rookie left tackle makes his regular season debut. During the Saints’ preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Trevor Penning went down with a leg injury after seemingly being hit by his own teammate. Penning was eventually carted off the field. (via Rod Walker)

Replay of Trevor Penning injury pic.twitter.com/2ngHP2kbTT — Rod Walker (@RodWalkerNola) August 27, 2022

Currently, Penning sits behind a couple of Saints veterans in the depth chart. However, prior to his injury, the rookie had a good chance of snagging a starting spot at some point during the season. He was one of the best tackles in his draft class, and would’ve helped in easing the loss of Armstead in free agency.

The Saints are coming off a season filled with multiple injuries to their key players. Their offense and defense took major hits in 2021. Players such as Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas, and Alvin Kamara missed significant time due to injuries. They are hoping that the injury bug lays off them this season.

Aside from Penning, the other notable rookie for the Saints is wide receiver Chris Olave. The former Buckeyes star has shown flashes of his potential in the offseason. Hopefully, Penning joins him in the active roster sooner than later.