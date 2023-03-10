The New Orleans Saints agreed to a three-year contract extension with All-Pro special teamer JT Gray, NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport wrote in a Friday tweet.

The contract will be worth $9.6 million with $2.4 million to sign and a max of $11.1 million, continued Rapoport. It includes an additional $500,000 per year in playtime.

JT Gray has played in 67 games for the Saints since he was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State in 2018. Mostly known for his snaps on special teams, Gray earned his first snaps on defense for New Orleans in a 26-9 win by the Atlanta Falcons in Mercedes-Benz Superdome in 2019, according to Pro Football Reference. He has since earned 49 tackles and 2.5 sacks with the Saints while earning a Pro Bowl and an All-Pro selection as a special teams player.

A former 3-star safety out of Clarksdale, Mississippi, Gray passed up offers from Iowa State, California, Oregon, USC, Oregon State and UCLA when he enrolled with the Mississippi State Bulldogs in 2014.

Green Bay Packers offensive guard Elgton Jenkins, another 3-star commit for the Bulldogs in the class of 2014, was never worried about the two being late options at Mississippi State, 247Sports Mississippi State beat writer Robbie Faulk wrote in a July article.

“We just piggyback off of each other and try to push each other to be the best,” Jenkins said of him and Gray. “I feel like in the league now, years keep coming and we’re going to establish ourselves as the best in the league.

“Being from the same town, when we first got to college it was we’re going to be the best in college and do what we’ve got to do what we’ve got to do. It’s a blessing to have somebody from your hometown to play in the NFL and in college together.”