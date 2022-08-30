Saints make final Ian Book decision as 53-man roster rounds out

The New Orleans Saints released quarterback Ian Book ahead of the 53-man NFL roster cut date, per Ian Rapoport. Book was an interesting case for New Orleans. Some felt as if he would at least make the practice squad. Others thought he had a chance to be the Saints backup. But New Orleans ultimately cut him from the roster. Rapoport stated that Book “should have some interest” on the open market.

Jameis Winston is the Saints starting QB as long as he’s healthy. New Orleans also brought in Andy Dalton. Taysom Hill, who’s listed as a tight end, has also played QB in his career. He profiles as the team’s emergency QB.

As a result, the Saints likely felt as if they did not need Ian Book. Book played in just one game for New Orleans during his time in the organization. In his one game played for New Orleans, which came in 2021, Book went 12-20 with 2 interceptions and 135 passing yards. But the 24-year old will likely draw interest as Rapoport mentioned.

Book was a fairly exciting prospect in college. He performed admirably during his time at Notre Dame which led to the Saints selecting him in the 4th round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He still features some potential.

The Saints are ready to roll in 2022. Their offense is set. However, they did trade safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson after extension contracts broke down on Tuesday. New Orleans still believes in their defense, but losing Gardner-Johnson does not help matters.

Nevertheless, the Saints will look to contend this season.