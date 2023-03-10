The New Orleans Saints have offered quarterback jameis winston a restructured deal to stay with New Orleans, ESPN NFL reporter and host Dianna Russini wrote in a Friday tweet.

He has until Wednesday, the start of the league year, to accept the offer, or he will be released.

Winston took snaps behind quarterback Andy Dalton in the 2022 season. He appeared in three games for New Orleans in 2022, helping guide the Saints to a win over the Atlanta Falcons before the team took two straight losses to the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Then-Saints head coach Dennis Allen made a final decision at quarterback as the team prepared to face the Falcons again in Week 15.

“Saints coach Dennis Allen said Andy Dalton will remain the starting QB in Week 15 coming out of the bye,” NFL Nation reporter Mike Triplett wrote in a December tweet. “Allen said he thinks Dalton has done some good things and they could have the offense playing better around him. Didn’t rule out eventually evaluating Jameis Winston though.”

The one-time Pro Bowler has appeared in 14 games for the Saints after he took snaps behind Drew Brees in 2020 and competed for starting spots with quarterback Trevor Siemian in 2021. He has gone 6-4-0 in his 10 starts. Winston earned 858 passing yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions last season in his three games.

The Saints signed quarterback Derek Carr to a four-year, $150 million on Monday, including $60 million guaranteed at the time of signing. The contract will include a no-trade clause.

Carr was released from the Las Vegas Raiders after nine seasons with the team.

“We wish the Raiders the best of luck,” Tim Younger, Carr’s agent, wrote in February. “This is the tough part of this business. That’s the point; it’s just business. Time now to reset for both sides. Derek chooses to hold on to many good memories and friendships, without any ill will. That’s who he is. Onward and upward.”