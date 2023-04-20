Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has recently went viral for deadlifting 530 pounds on video, and NFL even posted the clip on Twitter.

Deadlifting 530 points is an impressive feat, and one worthy of sharing. However, this story has taken an interesting twist, as it looks like Michael Thomas was selected for a random drug test by the NFL. He posted a text message he received on his Instagram story.

“Michael, This is Gary on behalf of the the NFL you have been selected for a off season PES (performance Enhancing Substance) urine test tomorrow morning. Please contact me ASAP to set up a meeting,” the text reads.

Looks like Michael Thomas got a “random” drug test after posting his 530 lb deadlift 😂. pic.twitter.com/heNxTnj6Gk — Jonny Camer (@CamerJonny) April 17, 2023

It should be noted that there are some grammatical mistakes in the text, and this could be a prank text form someone who found Thomas’ number. However, other players have posted texts like this when they have been selected for random drug tests.

Fans have long thought that the NFL’s ‘random’ drug tests are not so random. This gives fans and players more reason to be skeptical of the randomness of the drug tests in the NFL, if Thomas truly was selected, and not just pranked.

Thomas was known as one of the top receivers in the NFL during his first four years with the Saints. He topped 1000 yards in each of his first four seasons, and recorded a career-high of 1725 receiving yards in 2019.

Since then, he has been plagued by injuries. Thomas is still a dangerous receiver when on the field, but he has not been able to play for the Saints much over the last three seasons. The Saints hope he passes his drug test, and plays his first healthy season since 2019.