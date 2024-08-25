Puka Nacua put the league on notice last year as a rookie, and his brother, Samson Nacua, is trying to shock people as well on the New Orleans Saints. In the final preseason game against the Tennessee Titans, Samson almost returned a missed field goal for a 105-yard touchdown, but he was stopped just short before diving into the endzone.

Nacua dodged and weaved through multiple Titans players, and he ran all the way to the three-yard line. A touchdown would have put the Saints in the league before halftime, but they instead trailed 13-10.

It would have been one of the biggest touchdowns of the preseason, but it was by far the biggest play without scoring.

The Nacua brothers are trying to put their imprint on the league, and if it's by making big plays, then they're going to do whatever it takes on the field.

Samson Nacua, Puka Nacua looking to make a name for themselves

Samson Nacua signed with the New Orleans Saints during training camp after spending time with the Indianapolis Colts during the 2022-2023 season. Samson was waived by the Colts and then spent time in the UFL, where he caught 11 passes for 125 yards. His play in the league earned him a spot on the training camp roster as he tries to make the final 53-man roster.

Samson is the older brother of Puka Nacua, who is in his second season in the league with the Los Angeles Rams. Puka had a record-setting rookie year with the Rams after he became Matthew Stafford's favorite target with Cooper Kupp missing the first four games of the season with a hamstring injury.

Puka had 105 catches for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns and helped the Rams finish with a 10-7 record and make the postseason. With the Rams being healthy going into this season, Puka and Cupp could be a dangerous one-two punch for opposing defenses every Sunday.

Puka has given Kupp credit for helping him as he navigates through the league.

“I have five brothers in my own family, but I feel like Coop’s been the brother that I never knew I had,” Nacua said. “It has been such a big blessing to be able to have somebody who’s been in the L.A. environment for longer than I have and to kind of clear the waters for me and steer me in the right direction.”

On the other hand, Samson should have made a good case for himself to make the Saints roster after his play in the preseason, and with the lack of depth that they have at the wide receiver position. If he doesn't have a role at receiver, then being on special teams might fit him as well, and he showed that by almost returning the field goal kick.