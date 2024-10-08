During their Week 5 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football, the New Orleans Saints suffered an injury setback as cornerback Will Harris left the game in the second quarter. Harris was an iron man for the team, having played in every snap for the Saints defense this season. However, as he chased Xavier Worthy after he had made a catch, the Saints cornerback went down on the sideline.

He stayed down for a bit before walking back to the bench on his own power. However, the injury was severe enough that medical staff had to cart him off the field. Afterward, the Saints ruled Will Harris out for the game due to a hamstring injury.

Week 5: Saints vs. Chiefs

Despite being down against the Chiefs, Saints quarterback Derek Carr made NFL history on Monday Night Football. Entering the game, Carr had collected 39,924 passing yards and 248 touchdowns, and after completing a pass to Foster Moreau in the fourth quarter, he joined 23 elite quarterbacks who hit a major league milestone.

Derek Carr has now become the 24th QB in NFL history to notch 40,000 passing yards and 250 touchdowns. Last Sunday, Joe Flacco achieved the same milestone for the Indianapolis Colts.

Both play-callers are now in elite company, together with Warren Moon, Johnny Unitas, and Carson Palmer, among others.

However, besides Harris' injury, Carr also left the game in the fourth quarter after taking a hard hit from Chiefs defensive back Chamarri Conner. The Saints were down 23-13 when the hit happened.

Carr headed to the blue medical tent for a spell before moving to the locker room, and the team has listed him as “questionable” to return. Things aren't looking good for the Saints at the moment, though the Chiefs are also banged up.

Rashee Rice is likely out for the season with a knee injury, while Isiah Pacheco is on injury reserve for a fractured fibula. Meanwhile, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown had surgery for a shoulder injury that kept him out for the season.