The New Orleans Saints have added some veteran depth to their defensive front, signing former Super Bowl champion Jason Pierre-Paul to the roster, according to Josina Anderson.

I'm told free agent DE Jason Pierre-Paul has officially signed with the #Saints, per his agent @EloyVazquezJr. Pierre-Paul will still report to the facility later this week, despite the team being on a bye, in order to his expedite his acclimation. Pierre-Paul is super excited… — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 14, 2023

The Saints haven't had as much success defensively as of late, and are looking to get back on track with the help of the veteran pass rusher. Pierre-Paul, 34, last played with the Baltimore Ravens, appearing in 14 games and registering 3 sacks.

Jason Pierre-Paul has won two Super Bowls in his career, first with the New York Giants, and then again with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With 94.5 sacks on his career, Pierre-Paul could realistically hit 100 sacks before he retires if he's given enough playing time in New Orleans.

The Saints have only recorded 18 sacks so far this season, and need some extra help rushing the passer. Pierre-Paul should be able to get up to speed relatively quickly with the Saints on bye this week, and could be in line to play in a critical Week 12 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons in an NFC South rivalry game.

Jason Pierre-Paul has a long history of rushing the passer, recording 9.5 sacks in 2020 and reaching double-digit season sack totals in three different seasons throughout his career.

The Saints have only gotten seven combined sacks from their defensive ends so far this season.

Pierre-Paul had a workout with the Saints on Monday that apparently went pretty well, as he told Josina Anderson of ESPN.

“I killed the workout,” Pierre-Paul told Anderson. “You can tell I’ve been active (and) not just sitting around.”