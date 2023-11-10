Here are our bold predictions for the New Orleans Saints upcoming Week 10 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

The New Orleans Saints have a key matchup this Sunday as they take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 of the NFL season. Ahead of the significant contest for both teams, we'll be making our Saints Week 1o bold predictions.

It's been a tight race in the NFC South since the beginning of the season as the Saints were vying for a solid spot in the division after fast starts from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons tasted what it's like at the top. Going into the season, there was no doubt that the Saints had the best roster going in, which is why they had a disappointing beginning to the 2023 campaign.

However, fast forwarding to the present and the Saints are No. 1 in the NFC South as they're currently 5-4 with the Falcons and Buccaneers trailing. Down at the bottom is the Carolina Panthers who are with a 1-8 record.

The Saints are currently on a two-game winning streak while the other teams in the division are on losing streaks. Standing in the way of the Saints this week is the Vikings who are going into the matchup with a winning streak of their own as they've won four straight games. Last weekend, they beat the Falcons, 31-28, as Joshua Dobbs fresh off a trade came in and led them to victory.

Saints are hitting their stride, but doubting the Vikings even without their true starter in Kirk Cousins is an invitation to get burned. Here are our bold predictions for the Saints in Week 10:

Connection between Derek Carr and Chris Olave will be strong

Starting with the offense, this can be a game that sees a season best performance from both quarterback Derek Carr and wide receiver Chris Olave. With the Saints hitting their stride, the offense will reach their peak this Sunday.

The best game for Derek Carr arguably came in the win to the Indianapolis Colts where he threw for 310 yards and two touchdown passes and he's expected to surpass that Sunday. He's going to throw for more than 350 yards to go along with three throwing scores.

As for Olave, he'll have his best game of the season thus far in the fashion of double-digit receptions, over 115 yards, and a touchdown for the cherry on top. The chemistry between the two has been evident, but has been missing that absolutely huge performance. Olave's highest receiving yardage total came in the first game of the season where he got 112 yards. Prepare accordingly if you have the young, talented receiver on your fantasy football team.

Defense will have a field day with the Vikings

Despite what the Vikings did last weekend without starting quarterback Kirk Cousins, this looks like a game that will show the flaws of the team. People seem to forget that the Saints have a really good defensive unit all-around and now that there is film of Dobbs as a Viking, New Orleans will take advantage.

You have to remember that Dobbs was just recently traded and doesn't have the chemistry yet and most likely has a lack of understanding of the playbook. He'll get better as the weeks go on, but the Saints' defense will be better prepared to expose Dobbs and the rest of the offense's tendencies.

It's also another week where the status of star wide receiver Justin Jefferson is in jeopardy. He's listed as questionable, but the last thing that Minnesota wants to do is rush him back to play in the likelihood of re-injury. Even if he is good to go, he'll have to match up against dynamic corner back Marshon Lattimore when he isn't 100 percent. We know how amazing Jefferson can be, but he's human at the end of the day.

A dominating Saints win

The Saints have had games in the past where they should have handled business against teams that are inferior on paper, but it's usually a close game. This time around, it'll be the opposite. However, there could be a way for this game to be close in the first half, but once the second half is underway, New Orleans will trail away.

New Orleans will increase their winning streak to three while they snap Minnesota's own streak at four games. It just feels like a game where the Saints are clicking on all cylinders and play complimentary football.

In terms of the point totals, this could be the first time this season the Saints eclipse 40 points, while the Vikings score under 20. Big aspirations, but look for the Saints to stay on course and extend their lead in the division.