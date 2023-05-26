Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA and WNBA, the NFL and college football and basketball.

How far are the New Orleans Saints from making their first spot in the playoffs since the 2020 season?

New Orleans ended its 2022 campaign with a record of 7-10, putting it in third place in the NFC South and 12th place in the NFC. Quarterback Derek Carr signed a four-year, $150 million contract with the Saints in March, adding a quarterback with nine years of NFL experience and four invitations to the Pro Bowl games under his belt.

“I had the opportunity to work with Derek at the start of his professional football career,” Saints head coach Dennis Allen said in a statement, via NFL.com. “In addition to his talent, I admired his approach to the game, work ethic and commitment to get better every day in what were the formative stages of his career. From afar and when we played him as an opponent, I saw Derek’s development into one of the most productive quarterbacks in the National Football League.

“Derek is an outstanding addition to the New Orleans Saints and I can’t wait to get working with him and the rest of our team this offseason.”

The Saints added seven rookies to their roster via the 2023 NFL Draft. They shored up their defensive line with their first two selections, taking Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee with the No. 29 pick and Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey with pick No. 40. New Orleans added to its offense with its following three choices, taking TCU running back Kendre Miller, Old Dominion offensive lineman Nick Saldiveri and Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener with their third and fourth-round selections.

Which one of the Saints’ rookie sleepers can make an impact for them in the 2023 season? And how will they fit in a roster looking to find its footing again under Allen?

Saints Rookie Sleeper: AT Perry

The Saints must improve their receiving corp to create a more effective offense around Carr.

New Orleans ended the 2022 season with 3,969 total receiving yards and 24 receiving touchdowns, according to NFL.com. The figures would put them at 16th and tie with the Washington Commanders at around 17th in the NFL. Wide receiver Chris Olave led the team with 1,042 receiving yards, while tight end Juwan Johnson took first place on the squad with seven receiving touchdowns.

Perry, a former 3-star recruit from Lake Worth, Fla., racked up 2,662 receiving yards and 28 touchdowns during his four years with the Demon Deacons. He played in 13 games for Wake Forest during the 2022 season, hauling in 1,096 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

“He was one of my best available,” said ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay, via GoDeacs.com. “I’m happy to see him go. I’m surprised it took this long AT Perry is 6-3.5, 190 lbs. He ran 4.47 at 6-3.5. This is a big, long receiver who can get down the field, you go back and he was productive. I want to see him a little bit more consistent on contested catches.

“For such a big receiver, you want to talk about production, he set a single-season record for Wake Forest with 15 touchdown catches in 2021. He comes back in 2022 with 81 for over 1,000 yards and another 11 touchdowns. This guy can produce and really surprised he’s a sixth-rounder. We can work on his hands. We can improve his ball skills. You can’t coach 6-3.5 with or without the ball.”

Should Perry continue to improve upon his stellar seasons with Wake Forest, he can be a valuable contributor to a receiver corp that features Olave and a multiple-time All-Pro selection in Michael Thomas.