Christian McCaffrey-esque trade package needed to pry Alvin Kamara from Saints

The New Orleans Saints could be sellers at the 2022 NFL trade deadline. One player they could move on from is Alvin Kamara, though it isn’t very likely.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo, the Saints are not looking to totally bottom out but would be willing to part with Kamara. However, after seeing the haul of draft picks that Christian McCaffrey drew in his trade to the San Francisco 49ers, the Saints want a similar package in return for their star running back.

“Sources say general manager Mickey Loomis would want at least a comparable package to what the Panthers got for McCaffrey (second-, third- and fourth-round picks in 2023 plus a fifth-rounder in 2024) to part with Kamara, who is owed just $575,000 for the rest of this season, thanks to a contract restructure in March, and is signed through the 2025 season. Trading Kamara would leave the Saints with a $14.372 million dead hit on the 2023 salary cap,” writes NFL Network.

In five games this season, Kamara has 542 yards from scrimmage but no touchdowns. It’s not incredibly likely that another team sends a huge haul for the 27-year-old, though the Philadelphia Eagles could make things interesting if they offer to give the Saints back its 2023 first-round pick. The Eagles did inquire about a McCaffrey trade but a first-rounder, even though they have two in the upcoming draft, is a hefty price.

Barring a huge trade going down, the Saints will likely hold onto Kamara and try to make a late playoff push once they get healthy.