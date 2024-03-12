Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin came out back in 2020 with “Generally Favorable” reviews. Its success does not stop there, it seems, as it was just recently announced that Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin will be getting an anime release this year.
Let’s start with the release window for this anime. The Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin anime will have a release window of 2024. They did not specify when in 2024 it is, so we will have to wait for original news about that. P.A. Works will be animating the anime, with the series airing on TV Tokyo and its affiliates.
P.A. Works is a well-known animation studio, animating classics such as Angel Beats!, Another, Ya Boy Kongming!, and fellow game-turned-anime Uma Musume Pretty Derby. They have also worked on various Professor Layton games, as well as the League of Legends Season 2019/Season 9: A New Journey animation.
For those not familiar with Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin, here is a short summary of the game as provided by XSEED Games:
Players take on the role of Sakuna, a proud yet lonely harvest goddess who is banished to a dangerous island with a group of outcast humans. Sakuna tames the island by defeating demons using farm tools as weapons while chaining attacks with her “celestial scarf,” a magical item that allows her to grapple distant enemies and platforms.
For those who want to try the game out for themselves before the anime release, Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin is available on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It is a side-scrolling action game, and is also a farming simulator.
That’s all the information we have about the Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin anime release. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.