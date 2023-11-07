Salt and Sacrifice arrives on the Nintendo Switch and the Steam storefront on its release date of November 7, 2023, to positive reviews.

Salt and Sacrifice, the Salt and Sanctuary sequel, is out now on the Nintendo Switch as well as on the Steam storefront, with its release date coinciding with The Traitor’s Tomb title update, on November 7, 2023. Prior to this date, Salt and Sacrifice was originally released on May 10, 2022, on PC through the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

Salt and Sacrifice is an action role-playing game with heavy Soulslike elements. As a Marked Inquisitor, the player character is a former criminal trying to redeem themselves by hunting down Mages, whose hearts they can consume to gain new powers and abilities. Featuring a combo system for every available weapon, the game also plays similarly to a Metroidvania, with players having to trace back their steps in order to discover secrets once they gain access to new abilities.

Now on the Nintendo Switch and Steam, this makes the game playable on the go, either through Nintendo’s hybrid console or through Steam’s very-own handheld computer. With cross-platform features, the game is now more accessible than ever, with the game available on every platform except Xbox consoles. Being able to take the game anywhere you go is also a great perk.

Salt and Sacrifice has been received positively by fans and critics, currently holding a 71% approval rating on Steam and a 72 Metacritic score from game review sites. Fans who have played the game’s predecessor, however, were disappointed with the game as they saw the sequel as a regression from Salt and Sanctuary, as evidenced by many of the negative reviews on Metacritic submitted by users, and its low overall rating of 3.9 from user reviews.

The game’s new Title Update The Traitor’s Tomb aims to reverse this trend and hopes to win back players, as the update adds new maps, features, enemies, boss gauntlets, and PvP arenas.