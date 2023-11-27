Saltburn director Emerald Fennell's favorite movie is Jurassic Park. If she were to work on it, it would be an erotic love story.

Saltburn director Emerald Fennell, fresh off the success of Saltburn, said she has a dream project in mind, Deadline reported.

“My favorite film of all time is Jurassic Park, so I would love to get in on the dinosaurs,” Fennel said.

“Well, first and foremost, it’s very erotic,” she added.

That's certainly a new take. Someone should ask what Steven Spielberg, director of the first two films, thinks about that.

The Saltburn writer continued, “I think humans and dinosaurs have gotten to that stage in their time together where things are starting to get quite thrilling. So, there’s a marriage between a man and a velociraptor and it’s basically a domestic drama.”

While it's a refreshing take in film, it isn't in the realm of romance novels. Yes, dinosaur erotica is a thing. In fact, it's a sub-genre of monster erotica.

However, most stories under this sub-genre revolve around a female human and a male dinosaur. Fennell's version — if she gets around to making it — flips that around.

The first Jurassic Park movie was released in 1993. The film was a box office hit, grossing $1.1 billion worldwide. The movie was adapted from Michael Crichton's novel of the same name.

There have been five sequels: The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), Jurassic Park III (2001), Jurassic World (2015), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) and last year's Jurassic World Dominion.

Of the six movies in the Jurassic Park franchise, none of them involved romance between humans and dinosaurs. If Fennell had her way, there would be one.

She won an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for Promising Young Woman in 2021, which was also her directorial debut. The film's star, Carey Mulligan, also made a small cameo in Fennel's Saltburn.

This year, Fennell played the pregnant Midge doll in this year's phenomenal hit Barbie. Interestingly, fellow Oscar winner Frances McDormand gave her what she considers the best advice: Ken's clothes fit the Oscar statuette.

The Oxford-educated writer/director is co-writing the upcoming John Wick spinoff Ballerina.