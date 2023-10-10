The winless Sam Houston Bearkats will attempt to finally find themselves in the win column as they head out on the road to take on the New Mexico State Aggies. Join us for our College Football odds series where our Sam Houston-New Mexico State prediction and pick will be revealed.

Entering this Wednesday night contest at 0-5, Sam Houston's season is quickly spiraling out of control and it will take a complete turnaround during the second part of the season if the Bearkats are going to start feeling better about themselves. Most recently, it was Sam Houston that went down in crushing defeat on the road at the hands of Liberty. Simply put, is this the contest where the Bearkats finally get the monkey off their backs?

Meanwhile, the Aggies of New Mexico State come into this one at 3-3 and are on pace to reach bowl eligibility, but they must take it one game at a time until then. Last weekend, the Aggies were able to bounce back after a crushing loss against Hawaii by disposing of Florida Atlantic by a score of 34-17. Fresh off one of their most dominant performances of the season, can the Aggies build off that in this Week 7 clash?

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Sam Houston-New Mexico State Odds

Sam Houston: +3.5 (-110)

New Mexico State: -3.5 (-110)

Over: 42.5 (-115)

Under: 42.5 (-105)

How to Watch Sam Houston vs. New Mexico State Week 7

Time: 9:00 ET/6:00 PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Sam Houston Will Cover The Spread

Without a doubt, the Bearkats have been absolutely miserable out on the gridiron this season, but there is still some hope that Sam Houston can figure it out before it's too late. Above all else, something needs to be situated regarding the Bearkats and their porous defense which just surrendered 450 yards of total offense in their loss to the Flames.

To make matters worse, this offense is statistically one of the worst in America as the Bearkats average only 241 yards of total offense per game and have been unable to find their rhythm when sustaining offensive drives. The good news is that Sam Houston does happen to possess an experienced signal caller in senior quarterback Keegan Shoemaker, but he has thrown more interceptions than touchdowns this fall and needs to start making smarter plays with his arm. Alas, limiting the turnovers and also taking advantage of a New Mexico State secondary that happens to be giving up more than 250 yards per game through the air. If the Bearkats can find a way to get the Aggies' defensive backs to creep up on some play-action passes, then the vertical passing game should open up.

Why New Mexico State Will Cover The Spread

Although they are slight favorites in this one at home, New Mexico State has to make sure they don't take Sam Houston for granted. Indeed, they have yet to win back-to-back games this season, but if they continue to keep getting into the backfield at a surreal rate, then the Aggies may be able to take care of business rather easily. On paper, New Mexico State has already recorded 15 sacks through six games and although they aren't a dominant unit, they have made some plays when needed the most.

In dominant fashion, very few opposing teams have been able to slow down an electric ground game after erupting for 189 yards on only 31 carries (5.9 YPC). Obviously enough, this ballgame may come down to who gets their nose the dirtiest within the trenches and is able to find vast success running the football. At first glance, the Aggies should have the advantage in this department.

Last but certainly not least, it appears the Aggies' defense could be too much for a scuffling Sam Houston offense that has been known to be a low-scoring unit. Even more so, the Aggies rarely turn the ball over and often dominate the Time of Possession which also won't be a welcoming sight for the Bearkats.

Final Sam Houston-New Mexico State Prediction & Pick

Perhaps Sam Houston believes that this could be the week where they finally are victorious. Unfortunately for them, the odds are stacked against them. Regrettably, New Mexico State possesses more talent and the home crowd will ultimately help in a big way.

Final Sam Houston-New Mexico State Prediction & Pick: New Mexico State -3.5 (-110)