She seems to have had one too many which helped fuel the dispute.

Singer Samantha Fox was kicked off a plane and arrested due to her drinking a bit too much and brawling with a fellow passenger.

She was on a British Airlines flight headed towards Munich from London when the dispute happened, Deadline reports.

Samantha Fox was kicked off a flight for a drunken dispute

Apparently, there was an argument with another passenger. After taxiing on the runway, it was enough to get the flight back to the gate.

Police arrested the 57-year-old singer, stating she was drunk. She spent the night in jail due to the incident, The Daily Mail states. As for passengers, they were put up in a hotel and flew out the next day.

Fox said she was “deeply sorry for any disruption caused” by her actions.

The behavior might stem from losing her younger sister, Vanessa, last year at age 50 due to a heart attack. Beyond that, her partner, Myra Stratton, passed away in 2015 after a battle with cancer.

“When my ex-partner died, I was with her for 16 years, and that's a long, long time,” she revealed in a past interview.

The singer added, “For two years, I couldn't write a lyric. I just couldn't write because everything I was writing was very sad, and I didn't want to show people I was in that sad place. It was very hard for me to actually release anything at that time and go on stage and pretend to be happy. I was quite sad, but time is a healer, and then I met Linda.

Linda Olson is her new wife.

Samantha Fox had massive success with Touch Me (I Want Your Body), her 1986 single.

Hopefully if this dispute stemmed from sadness, she can find other ways to cope.