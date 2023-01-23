Raw is XXX is shaping up to be one of Raw’s most significant episodes in recent memory. Not only has the WWE announced a handful of excellent matches for the night, including Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in Steel Cage match and Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory for the United State Championship, but many WWE legends will also make an appearance on the show. But the part of the show that everybody has been talking about is the Trial of Sami Zayn.

Tensions within the Bloodline have been rising since Kevin Owens came back. Owens has been a thorn in the side of Roman Reigns, and he can’t seem to fix it. Week after week, it’s something else with Kevin Owens and his former friend Sami Zayn. Things seemed to have reached a boiling point on last week’s Smackdown after Zayn didn’t arrive fast enough to stop Kevin Owens’ sneak attack on Reigns and the Bloodline.

The Trial of Zayn will replace the Bloodline Acknowledgment Ceremony originally meant to take place on the show. The reason for the replacement is unknown at this point. Did the Rock say no to an appearance on Raw? Is the WWE saving his return for the Royal Rumble? Did the WWE pull the segment to get people like me wondering if Rock is returning at all? Those questions will have answers in due time, but let’s focus on Zayn and the Bloodline.

Sami Zayn’s addition to the Bloodline has been the highlight of 2022. Between the buildup, his interactions with Solo Sikoa and the Usos, and the acceptance of the Tribal Chief, the story has been nothing short of excellent. All good things must end at some point, and we all know this story will end in the near future.

Will the Bloodline kick Sami Zayn out of the faction tonight? Or will this just be another swerve in the story? The urgency of this trial makes it seem like Zayn’s time in the Bloodline is ending tonight. At the same time, there have been times when we thought the same thing, and nothing happened. Remember when Sami Zayn was going to become a “made man” a few weeks ago? Maybe that will happen tonight since that never happened. Kevin Owens may just come out and spark more tension between Zayn and Reigns. Tonight’s segment could go in a million different directions.

The crowd will be in shock if the Bloodline betrays Sami Zayn tonight on Raw. You will see jaws dropped, children crying, and hear endless gasps from the crowd. Although this betrayal is something that fans have been expecting for some time, it’s a betrayal they were hoping would never happen.

I believe it’s too early to kick Sami Zayn out of the Bloodline. We are still months away from Wrestlemania. This betrayal should happen closer to the show or right around the Elimination Chamber in Quebec, Canada, where Zayn happens to be from.

Who says the Bloodline turns on Sami Zayn? What if Zayn is the one who turns on the Bloodline? Sami Zayn is the Master Strategist. He could be getting the sense that the Bloodline will turn on him, so he’ll beat them to it. If the Rock doesn’t return to the WWE, they should build a Zayn/Reigns match for Wrestlemania or another PPV down the line. It would be the ultimate ending to their story.

Regardless of the direction the WWE goes down, the Zayn/Bloodline story should continue for at least a few more weeks. The WWE has a history of abruptly ending storylines when fans least expect it, so it would not shock me if we saw Zayn getting kicked out of the Bloodline during his trial. When the WWE broke up the Shield, it was like ripping off a super-glued bandaid.

If another bandaid gets ripped off tonight, I hope it’s for the greater good. Sami Zayn has been on the run of his life in the Bloodline, and I believe his run should continue after he’s done with them. Whether the Bloodline turns on Zayn tonight or some other time, or Zayn turns on the Bloodline, Zayn should continue to be in the main event scene. He needs to be rewarded for the work he’s put in for not only the past year but the past few years. A Sami Zayn world title run is exactly what the WWE needs in 2023.

