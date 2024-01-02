Samuel L. Jackson had one rule for playing Nick Fury he didn't want broken. Joss Whedon crossed the line

Samuel L. Jackson, known for his formidable presence as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, had a notable rule regarding his character's actions that he'd initially laid down to director Joss Whedon. As detailed in MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios, Jackson had made a singular request during discussions with Whedon before the screenplay of The Avengers was penned: he didn't want Nick Fury to run, CBR reports. However, tensions arose when Whedon's script featured Fury dashing onto the Helicarrier deck with a rocket launcher in a running scene, contrary to Jackson's stipulation.

The book recounted the confrontation, highlighting Jackson pointing out the scripted stage direction to Whedon, asserting, “What's this say here? It says I run!” The exchange seemed charged, Jackson delivering his words with a touch of his signature intensity, akin to his iconic demeanor in Pulp Fiction. Whedon, responding succinctly, acknowledged, “Just that once. You only run once.”

Surprisingly, Jackson swiftly moved past the impasse. He jokingly referred to Whedon as a “motherf****r,” a term he often uses to express disdain, signaling his momentary dissatisfaction with the situation. However, the actor ultimately accepted the compromise, and the production proceeded with the scene as scripted, marking an exception to Jackson's condition.

Interestingly, Jackson's use of the term “motherf****r” in his everyday speech mirrors his character's infamous line in Avengers: Infinity War, where Nick Fury's moment ended short courtesy of a Thanos snap. Nevertheless, Fury's enduring presence in subsequent MCU events like Secret Invasion and The Marvels underlined his integral role despite the brief breach of his no-running rule, showcasing Jackson's ability to navigate compromises while maintaining his character's essence within the Marvel universe.