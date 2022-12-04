By Diego Padilla · 2 min read

If you are into time travel plot settings, then you should look forward to Samurai Maiden. Samurai Maiden. Samurai Maiden is an action hack and slash game coming to the west very soon.



Maiden Samurai Release Date: December 8, 2022

Maiden Samurai is coming out on PC, PS4, PS5 and the Nintendo Switch. Currently, there are only plans to release this digitally.

Gameplay

At its core, Maiden Samurai is an action hack and slash game. It features fast-paced and stylish sword action that fans of the genre will love. The game features multiple enemies to give players that high paced action as they mow down multiple hordes of enemies coming at them. Players are also given techniques which they can choose to use when they are overwhelmed by the enemies. However, these techniques are not simply granted as they require the help of your party to unlock. Aside from the fast paced action, the game also features various kinds of enemies. Majority of the enemies in the game are undead but there are also much tougher enemies that await players as they progress.

The party system in the game also adds another aspect to the action going on in the game. As a samurai, most of the techniques that will be used are sword techniques. However, sometimes, enemies can get pretty tough. This is where the party members come in. The party members are ninja that are capable of using ninjutsu to assist the player in battle. As ninjas, they will greatly assist you hack and slash your way through the enemies.

Story and Setting

Maiden Samurai puts players in the shoes of a young woman. This young woman is a master samurai that was transported to an alternate timeline. In that alternate timeline, Japan is in the Sengoku period. What makes this timeline different is that Japan has a demon problem. Hordes of demons and zombies fill the halls of castles. As a master samurai from the 21st century, the player must defend themselves and survive the onslaught. However, the player is not alone in this endeavor. As the game progresses, the player will encounter other people from the era. These people may be great historical figures from that era or other party members. These party members are important as they hold the key to unlocking the player’s full potential in their sword technique. As the samurai from a different era, it is the player’s goal to defeat the demon lord and save the era.