Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The MLS has seen two new clubs join the fray in the last few years in Nashville SC and Austin FC. Now, they’re welcoming a third. The league is now set to have 30 teams as of 2025 after commissioner Don Garber announced Thursday that San Diego will be the latest expansion city:

I am excited to extend a warm welcome to our newest owners here in beautiful San Diego as the 30th MLS club. Thank you, Mohamed Mansour & the Sycuan Tribe, for your conviction in this league and helping us finally bring an MLS club to this great city! We can't wait to watch you… pic.twitter.com/kUhqbbjrl7 — Don Garber (@thesoccerdon) May 18, 2023

As of right now, there is a men’s club named San Diego Loyal SC that participates in the USL, which is slightly below the MLS. They also have a women’s team called the San Diego Wave in the NWSL.

As reported by The Athletic, this new Major League Soccer side in Southern California will start their journey two years from now with no name and no crests. When it comes to their venue, they already have a phenomenal stadium.

San Diego State University recently build a brand new 35,000-seat venue on campus called Snapdragon Stadium, which is also used by other various teams both at the school and in the professional ranks. While Egyptian Billionaire Mohamed Mansour and the Sycuan band of the Kumeyaay Nation will be the main owners, there’s also a notable athlete who will have a piece of the MLS franchise.

San Diego Padres superstar Manny Machado will be a part-owner after signing a mammoth 11-year, $350 million extension in March. That likely means the third baseman will be with the Padres for the rest of his career, therefore this business move makes sense for him.

With the early success of Nashville and Austin in the MLS, there will be no shortage of excitement for San Diego to be in the league by 2025.