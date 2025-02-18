ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We are a little over a month away from the MLB season, and the San Diego Padres are looking to finally turn the corner. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a San Diego Padres over/under win total prediction and pick.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: 2025 Padres Win Total Odds

Over 85.5 Wins: -124

Under 85.5 Wins: +102

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why You Should Bet the Over

The Padres remain largely unchanged. They did lose a few players, but their core stayed intact. Among those players are Fernando Tatis Jr and Jackson Merrill. These are two true MVP candidates. Tatis hit .276 with a .833 OPS and 21 home runs through 102 games in 2024. Merrill played 156 games and hit .292 with 24 home runs, 90 RBI, and an OPS of .826. He ended up finishing second in the NL Rookie of the Year voting because of his season. Luis Arraez, Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts, and Jake Cronenworth all return, as well. With these hitters, the Padres are set to have a good season.

The Padres pitching staff is very solid. They ended up not trading Dylan Cease or Michael King before Spring Training, which is a very good thing. Along with them, the rotation consists of Yu Darvish and Korean League Cy Young Kyle Hart. Robert Suarez, Yuki Matsui, Jason Adam, and Jeremiah Estrada are all valuable bullpen arms, as well. San Diego has a sneaky good pitching staff that could finish toward the top of the league in 2025. If the pitchers perform to their potential, the Padres are going to have a great year.

Why You Should Bet the Under

The Padres may not have lost a lot of players. However, they did lose some very important pieces of last year's team. Jurickson Profar signed with the Atlanta Braves, Tanner Scott went to their division rivals, and Ha-Seong Kim went to Tampa Bay. Losing one of the best closers in baseball along with two breakout players is a big hit to the team. San Diego will have a very tough time making up for the absence of these players, especially Scott. If they can not find any decent replacements, they will struggle this season.

The Padres might still trade Cease or King. Both of these players are in the last year of their deals, so they are big trade candidates. Now, both have a chance to sign an extension, but if they are traded, the Padres are going to struggle on the mound. Joe Musgrove is going to miss most, if not all, of the 2025 season. This means the Padres will really rely on Cease and King. Even if one ends up getting dealt at some point, San Diego might end up having a tough season.

Final Padres Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

The Padres enter 2025 with a great team. Yes, there are almost definitely going to be some changes to their roster via trade at some point, but I still think they have a good enough team. Now, the Los Angeles Dodgers are going to win the NL West. However, I do think the Padres will finish second in the division. Along with that, I would not be surprised to see San Diego win 90 games. I will take the over on their win total.

Final Padres Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Over 85.5 (-124)