The San Diego State Aztecs take on the Air Force Falcons. Check out our college football odds series for our San Diego State Air Force prediction and pick. Find how to watch San Diego State Air Force.

This is a really interesting game. SDSU does not have a particularly good offense, but its defense might be underappreciated if only because that defense has to regularly take the field knowing it has to make big plays to win games. When one team is heavily tilted toward one side of the ball and needs its stronger half of the ball to carry most of the workload, that unit will feel the stress and strain of the responsibility it carries. When one side of the ball has to do most of the work on a regular basis, it will sometimes collapse and fall well short of its capabilities. This comes from trying to do too much, but it also comes from not getting enough support from the other side of the ball and being left on the field too long.

San Diego State's defense has not been dominant, but it has been good this season. It has, however, been physically taxed by being left on the field so often by a sputtering offense. Now the Aztecs will go up against an Air Force team which is 4-0 but whose overall quality is still very much in question.

Here are the San Diego State-Air Force College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: San Diego State-Air Force Odds

San Diego State Aztecs: +10.5 (-115)

Air Force Falcons: -10.5 (-105)

Over: 42.5 (-110)

Under: 42.5 (-110)

How To Watch San Diego State vs Air Force

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: CBSSports.com

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT

Why San Diego State Could Cover the Spread

The Aztecs' defense deserves more credit than what it has received so far this season. The SDSU defense battled hard in the season opener against Ohio (a team which beat Iowa State and is actually pretty good) and in a rugged road loss at Oregon State, a team which just defeated Utah on Friday night. SDSU's defense didn't play great against Idaho State or against UCLA, but the Aztecs have been overextended on that side of the ball and have not been put in a good position to succeed.

Air Force might be 4-0, but the Falcons played an FCS opponent (Robert Morris) and really struggled against Sam Houston, winning by a 13-3 score in a very ugly game. Air Force has played well in its last two games, but one of those games was against San Jose State, a team which has already lost several times this season and might not be able to make a bowl game at the end of the year. Air Force's strength of schedule is low, and SDSU is going to take advantage of that. This game will be very close late in the fourth quarter.

Why Air Force Could Cover the Spread

The Falcons have averaged 42 points in three of their four games this season. If you remove the 13-point showing against Sam Houston, this is a team whose offense can be expected to pile up the points. The Sam Houston game was an aberration. Air Force has more speed and more playmaking skill than SDSU, and the Falcons should be able to wear down the Aztecs over the course of 60 minutes played at altitude in Colorado Springs.

Final San Diego State-Air Force Prediction & Pick

The San Diego State defense will keep this game close. Take the Aztecs.



Final San Diego State-Air Force Prediction & Pick: San Diego State +10.5