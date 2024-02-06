San Diego State faces Air Force. Our college basketball odds series includes our San Diego State Air Force prediction, odds, and pick.

The San Diego State Aztecs take on the Air Force Falcons. Check out our college basketball odds series for our San Diego State Air Force prediction and pick. Find how to watch San Diego State Air Force.

The San Diego State Aztecs are experiencing something new this season. They are a very successful program, and to that extent, they usually get everyone's best shot in the Mountain West Conference. However, in 2024, the Aztecs are confronting a newer and steeper challenge. They're a bigger target than ever before, by several orders of magnitude. After making the 2023 Final Four and the college basketball national title game, the Aztecs are more than just a team everyone else wants to beat. They are a team which, if beaten, could catapult their opponent to upper-tier status in college basketball. Beating San Diego State has always been important for Mountain West rivals. Now, beating SDSU is more than merely important; it is transformative, or at least has the potential to be so. This San Diego State team is finding out just how contentious and rugged the Mountain West is. This past Saturday against Utah State, the Aztecs answered the challenge in a dominant win. They controlled the Aggies from start to finish and played high-level offense most of the way. Now the test for SDSU is to bring that level of offensive efficiency to a road game.

Here are the San Diego State-Air Force College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: San Diego State-Air Force Odds

San Diego State Aztecs: -9.5 (-110)

Air Force Falcons: +9.5 (-110)

Over: 132.5 (-115)

Under: 132.5 (-105)

How To Watch San Diego State vs Air Force

Time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT

TV: Fox Sports 1

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why San Diego State Could Cover the Spread

The Air Force Falcons are just not very good. They have won only one conference game this season, and it came against an erratic, volatile, inconsistent UNLV team. Air Force has lost a lot of its games by double-digit margins, which is exactly why the point spread of 9.5 is challenging bettors to bet on that specific scenario recurring. Air Force just hasn't been a very good team this season. The Falcons occasionally play well but do not sustain a high level of play. San Diego State might get tested and pushed for a half, but not for 30 minutes or a full 40-minute game. The talent gap between these teams is too wide for Air Force to keep this game close.

Why Air Force Could Cover the Spread

This game is an 8:30 p.m. local time tip, a very late start in Colorado Springs on the campus of the Air Force Academy. The crowd might be a little louder and more feisty for this late start, and it might give Air Force a little more momentum. San Diego State would normally play this game on the road at 7 or 7:30 p.m. local time in Colorado. Sitting around longer than usual could produce a sluggish start and a difficult game for the Aztecs, which would translate into Air Force covering the large spread.

Final San Diego State-Air Force Prediction & Pick

San Diego State is better, but the late tip time might lead to a weird game. See what happens in the first 10 minutes before you make a live bet. Don't make a spread bet before the game starts. You could also give a look at the over, with 132.5 not being a huge number.

Final San Diego State-Air Force Prediction & Pick: San Diego State -9.5, over 132.5