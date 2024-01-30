San Diego State faces Colorado State. Our college basketball odds series has our San Diego State Colorado State prediction, odds, and pick

The San Diego State Aztecs take on the Colorado State Rams. Check out our college basketball odds series for our San Diego State Colorado State prediction and pick. Find how to watch San Diego State Colorado State.

The San Diego State Aztecs are getting a full-scale challenge this season. After making the Final Four and the college basketball national championship game last season, the Aztecs are taking everyone's best shot. They have a huge target on their backs because everyone wants to take them down. They are the biggest game for a lot of opposing teams. When they visit an opponent's arena, they are the featured attraction. It has not been easy for San Diego State to withstand the body blows of a Mountain West Conference which is intent on knocking them off. San Diego State has already lost on the road to Boise State and New Mexico. Now Colorado State gets a crack at being able to defeat San Diego State.

Colorado State will enter this game in a very unique set of circumstances. It isn't very often that any college basketball team blows an 11-point lead in the final 54 seconds of regulation, then blows a four-point lead with two minutes left in the overtime period, and ultimately loses the game. Yet, that is exactly what happened to Colorado State this past Saturday in Laramie against the Wyoming Cowboys. CSU endured the ultimate college basketball meltdown, an inexplicable and unfathomable series of events marked most centrally by the inability to get a defensive rebound off last-second missed free throws by Wyoming. Colorado State's collapse brought to mind Northern Iowa's implosion in the final 35 seconds of an NCAA Tournament game against Texas A&M in 2016. Very few college basketball collapses will match this one endured by CSU. The Rams have to find a way to mentally turn the page and bounce back against the defending national runner-up in men's college basketball.

Here are the San Diego State-Colorado State College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: San Diego State-Colorado State Odds

San Diego State Aztecs: +2.5 (-110)

Colorado State Rams: -2.5 (-110)

Over: 142.5 (-114)

Under: 142.5 (-106)

How To Watch San Diego State vs Colorado State

Time: 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why San Diego State Could Cover the Spread

The Colorado State Rams have not played well for the past two weeks. They were lucky to beat Air Force at home, trailing by four points with 20 seconds left before rallying to send that game into overtime and ultimately win in the extra period. CSU played a very difficult and close game against a below-average UNLV team at home before narrowly winning. CSU has then lost games at Nevada and Wyoming. The Rams look nothing like the team which was excellent in the early part of the season and crushed Creighton by more than 20 points. San Diego State knows how to win big games and will relish the challenge heading into Fort Collins.

Why Colorado State Could Cover the Spread

The Rams are extremely angry and upset after their choke against Wyoming. They might get depressed and deflated, but the better bet is that they will come roaring out of the blocks and will be extremely intent on setting things right. A great performance should be more than enough to win in a game which has a small point spread.

Final San Diego State-Colorado State Prediction & Pick

Colorado State will answer the bell. Take CSU at home.

Final San Diego State-Colorado State Prediction & Pick: Colorado State -2.5