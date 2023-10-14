The San Diego State Aztecs take on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. Check out our college football odds series for our San Diego State Hawaii prediction and pick. Find how to watch San Diego State Hawaii.

San Diego State and Hawaii are reeling. These two teams are in very difficult positions at the midpoint of the college football season. Neither team has achieved what it hoped to, and both squads have a lot of questions to answer over the next month and a half if they want to feel they did something important and valuable this season.

San Diego State got blown out by Air Force and fell short at home against Boise State. The Aztecs are already out of the Mountain West Conference race. They would need a highly unlikely series of events in order to get back into the title chase. What adds to the misery of San Diego State's season is that in addition to losing, the Aztecs have been impotent on offense. They aren't just a subpar team; they're a boring team. It's hard enough for fans to care about a team when it is losing games, but it's not a complete disaster if a team is at least entertaining. SDSU is neither a good team nor an entertaining one, and it leaves lingering questions about the future of head coach Brady Hoke, who has had his good moments as a college football coach but might be running out of time.

Hawaii got smacked around early in the season by a Stanford team which has turned out to be the worst team in the Pac-12. That game was an alarming development for a team which showed promise in a competitive season-opening game at Vanderbilt. Hawaii has steadily lost ground and is trying to stay afloat this season. This game against SDSU is a crucial pivot-point moment in which the Rainbow Warriors might be able to turn their ship around.

Why San Diego State Could Cover the Spread

San Diego State does not have a good offense, but the Hawaii defense could be the get-well tonic the Aztecs need. SDSU should be able to bully Hawaii in the trenches and take command of this game at the line of scrimmage. Hawaii doesn't have the athletes to compensate on the perimeter. If SDSU can control the action up front, it should be able to do whatever it needs to win this game, maybe by a large margin. The Aztecs aren't a particularly good team, but Hawaii gives them one of their rare favorable matchups in 2023.

Why Hawaii Could Cover the Spread

The SDSU offense is so unreliable and clunky that Hawaii's defense is not going to be exposed by the Aztecs. As long as Hawaii doesn't have complete defensive breakdowns and can hold the Aztecs to field goals instead of touchdowns, UH can stay close and keep the game tight to the very end, ultimately covering the spread.

Final San Diego State-Hawaii Prediction & Pick

A bad team plays a worse team on the road. That's not a simple, clear-cut scenario. Stay away from this game and consider other plays on your Saturday.

