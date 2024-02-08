It is a Mountain West showdown on Friday night as we continue our College Basketball odds series with a San Diego State-Nevada prediction and pick.

It is a Mountain West showdown on Friday night as San Diego State visits Nevada. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a San Diego State-Nevada prediction, pick, and how to watch.

San Diego State comes into the game sitting at 18-5 on the year, and 7-3 in conference play. That ties them for first place in the Mountain West with New Mexico, Utah State, and Boise State. Their first conference loss of the year came against New Mexico, as San Diego State struggled away from home and fell by 18. They would also fall to Boise State on the road, losing by just a single point. Still, they have a win over Utah State, taking them down at home by 14.

Meanwhile, Nevada comes into the game at 18-5 as well, but they are 5-4 in conference play. They have also lost to New Mexico and Boise State, falling by 34 to New Mexico on the road, but just eight at home to Boise State. They are also coming off a road win over Utah State. Nevada has already faced San Diego State this year. In a game on the road for Nevada, they struggled overall, committing 14 turnovers and losing the rebounding battle 44-25. Still, Nevada has the game tied at 53 with just over eight minutes left to play. San Diego State dominated from there and would win 71-59.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: San Diego State-Nevada Odds

San Diego State: +1.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -105

Nevada: -1.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -114

Over: 140.5 (-115)

Under: 140.5 (-105)

How to Watch San Diego State vs. Nevada

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: CBS Sports Network.

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why San Diego State Will Cover The Spread/Win

San Diego State comes into the game sitting 20th in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 47th in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency this year, but 17th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. They are 100th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 134th in the nation in effective field goal position this year. Jaedon LeDee leads the way in points per game this year. He comes in with 20 points per game this year while shooting 55.1 percent from the girls this year. Joining him in scoring well is Reese Waters and Micah Parrish. Waters comes into the game with 11.8 points per game this year, while Parrish comes in with 10.3 points per game. Further, Lamont Butler comes into the game leading the team in assists with 3.3 assists per game, while also having 9.5 points per game this year.

San Diego State comes into the game 125th in the nation in total rebounds per game this year. They are also outside the top 100 in both offensive and defensive rebounding percentages this year. Jaedon LeDee leads the way in rebounds this year. He comes in with 8.6 rebounds per game this year. Further, 72 of his 190 rebounds come in on the offensive glass this year. Second on the team is Elijah Saunders, who comes in with 4.0 rebounds per game.

San Diego State is 77th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 69th in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage. LaMont Butler leads the way here, and he has 1.4 steals per game this year. Further, Micha Parrish, Jedon LeDee, and Darrion Trammell all have one or more steals per game this year.

Why Nevada Will Cover The Spread/Win

Nevada ranks 53rd in the nation in KenPoms adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 71st in adjusted offensive efficiency this year, while also sitting 46th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Nevada is 99th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 112th in effective field goal percentage this year. Jarod Lucas leads the way with 17.0 points per game this year. He has also been great when he gets to the line, hitting 91.2 percent of his free throws. Meanwhile, Kenan Blackshear is second on the team in points per game, coming in with 15.7 points per game this year, while shooting 50.6 percent this year from the floor. Further, he leads the team with 4.7 assists per game this year.

Nevada is 153rd in the nation in rebounds per game this year but is 103rd in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage this year. Nick Davidson leads the way here. He comes into the game with 7.0 rebounds per game this year, while also having 11.6 points per game this season. Meanwhile, Blackshear comes in with 4.8 rebounds per game while Daniel Foster comes in with 4.2 rebounds per game this year.

Nevada is 38th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 52nd in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage. Blackshear has been solid on defense as well. He comes in with 1.4 steals per game this year, while Tre Coleman also has 1.4 steals per game this year.

Final San Diego State-Nevada Prediction & Pick

While San Diego State is the more efficient team on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball, this game will be close. Still, San Diego State has struggled away from home this year. They are just 2-7 against the spread away from home this year, going 1-3 as an underdog and 1-4 as a favorite. Meanwhile, Nevada has been solid against the spread all year. They are 14-8 overall while going 7-4 against the spread at home this year. With the two teams being fairly evenly matched, take the home team in this one.

Final San Diego State-Nevada Prediction & Pick: Nevada ML (-114)