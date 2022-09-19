On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers overcame adversity to overcome division foe Seattle Seahawks 27-7. Trey Lance, the starting quarterback, was hurt midway through the first quarter when his ankle flexed in an unusual manner while being tackled on a red zone run while attempting to increase San Francisco’s early lead.

Jimmy Garoppolo, who stepped up brilliantly in relief for the second-year quarterback, took his position in the lineup. His touchdown pass was a 38-yarder to a wide-open Ross Dwelley, who was left alone in the Seattle secondary due to botched coverage. Garoppolo ended the day 13-of-21 for 154 yards and one touchdown through the air. Late in the fourth quarter, he scored again on a quarterback sneak.

Here are our four takeaways after the San Francisco 49ers’ Week 2 win vs. the Seahawks.

4. Deebo doing Deebo things

Deebo Samuel isn’t dubbed a “wideback” for nothing—No. In an effort to bolster the 49ers ground game in Elijah Mitchell’s absence, Samuel had 44 yards via the air and another 53 yards rushing. The majority of Samuel’s yards came on a 51-yard run on a Lance handoff.

He didn’t score any touchdowns, but he continued his solid play as an efficient rusher and a dependable receiver. Samuel is a big reason the 49ers won here, and he will continue being a vital cog in their offense for the rest of the season.

3. Nick Bosa takes over

It’s time to update the Bosa sack total for 2022. In this game, the third-year defensive end had two sacks and five quarterback hits on Seattle’s Geno Smith. Bosa remarked earlier this week about the need of putting pressure on the quarterback to help control the result of this game. He and the defense delivered against the Seahawks. They had nine QB hits as a team.

His first sack came on the first play of the second half, and it set the tone for the defense for the remaining two quarters.

“We were in an eerily similar situation to last week (in the second half),” Bosa said in the post-game press conference. “We obviously didn’t come out last week and finish the game, so we made sure that we weren’t going to let up at all. I think we did that, and we capped it off with a win.”

2. Jeff Wilson Jr. steps up

49ers fifth-year running back Jeff Wilson Jr. was the team’s leading rusher on Sunday. He gained 84 yards on 18 carries and was inches shy of scoring his first rushing touchdown of the 2022 season. Wilson Jr. was tasked with taking over as the team’s No. 1 running back with Mitchell being placed on the Injured Reserve list earlier in the week. This was a big moment for Wilson Jr., who was the team’s leading rusher of the 2020 season and faced a major setback in 2021 due to a knee injury. His 84 yards on the ground accounted for nearly half of San Francisco’s 189 total rushing yards.

It’s also a great bounceback for Wilson, who had just 22 rushing yards in Week 1. Look for him and Samuel to form a dynamic duo for the 49ers. Once Mitchell is back, that would be a terrifying trio in the backfield.

1. Jimmy Garropolo’s team again

Garoppolo took over at quarterback at the conclusion of the first quarter while Lance recovered from an ankle injury. On 3rd-and-6, San Francisco’s No. 10 took over at the 19-yard line and connected with Brandon Aiyuk for a four-yard gain, setting up Robbie Gould for a 33-yard field goal. On the 49ers’ following possession, Garoppolo led a four-play touchdown drive that ended with a 38-yard touchdown reception by tight end Ross Dwelley.

His second four-play, touchdown drive occurred later in the second quarter, following Dwelley’s recovery of a muffed punt by Seattle. No. 10 even scored on a one-yard quarterback keeper to cap up San Francisco’s last drive. Garoppolo went 13-of-21 for 154 yards and a score in his first start since the NFC Championship Game in 2021.