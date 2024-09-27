The San Francisco 49ers enter Week 4 1-2 and battling through injuries. They had a brutal collapse in Week 3 to fall 27-24 to the Rams. They can bounce back with a favorable matchup against the New England Patriots at home this Sunday. Ahead of that matchup, we'll make our 49ers Week 4 predictions,

Brock Purdy was spectacular in the loss, throwing for 292 yards and three touchdowns. The offense could not run the clock out in the fourth quarter and gave the Rams too many chances. However, He found a favorite target amid the injury chaos in wide receiver Jauan Jennings. The first three-touchdown game of his career gave the 49ers a great chance to win that game.

If the 49ers can get to 2-2 on the season, they will be in the thick of the NFC West and Wild Card races. Falling to 1-3 would create a long road back to the playoffs for the defending NFC Champions. Let's look at our 49ers Week 4 bold predictions ahead of this important game,

Jauan Jennings and Brandon Aiyuk will get 75 yards each

Deebo Samuel did return to practice on Thursday, but he still may not play this week. With Christian McCaffery out for an extended time, Brock Purdy will have to take control of the game with his arm. He will do so in this matchup by targeting Jauan Jennings and Brandon Aiyuk plenty of times.

Aiyuk missed most of the preseason amid a contract dispute but made it back for Week 1. His performance has not been to his usual standard since, however. The first-team All-Pro has caught 11 balls for 119 yards and has not scored yet. He will finally shake the rust off and rack up over 75 yards in this game.

On the other hand, 75 is a big decrease from Jauan Jennings' 175 last week. That game will prove to be an outlier but he will still command a piece of the offense moving forward. The 49ers needed that performance out of Jennings to take down a stout Rams team but won't need that level against a beatable Patriots squad.

Fred Warner leads the defense to a dominant performance

The Jets exposed the Patriots offensive line in Week 3, piling up seven sacks in their win. Their head coach Robert Saleh comes from the 49ers, so defensive Nick Sorensen certainly took notes on their strategy. The Jets sent pressure with linebackers and safeties all game and scrambled Jacoby Brissett. With Fred Warner leading the way, expect San Francisco to do the same.

Expect the 49ers' defense to rack up five sacks and two turnovers in this game. The Patriots do not have a great group of receivers for Brissett to target, so he is vulnerable to sacks and interceptions. Before they collapsed on Sunday, they did well against a Rams team in a similar predicament. They must forget what happened in the fourth quarter and continue their reign as one of the league's best defenses.

49ers move to 2-2 with blowout win

After one of the worst losses of the season, Kyle Shanahan will have the 49ers ready for this game against the Patriots. While New England did upset the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1, they have gotten progressively worse since. Their Week 3 performance against the Jets makes them a long shot to win this game.

Expect the 49ers to pounce on the Patriots and win this game. Getting back to 2-2 is key for the team, as the NFC West has been thrown in a blender so far. The Seahawks are undefeated but have a tough road matchup against the Lions looming. It is so early in the season that San Francisco is just one Seattle loss from being one game out of the division lead.

With resurgent wide receiver production and a great defensive performance, expect the 49ers to beat the Patriots on Sunday.