49ers get encouraging Nick Bosa, Trent Williams injury updates

While the San Francisco 49ers technically might not be the most injured team in the NFL, as that’s a pretty tough metric to quantify, it sure feels like they are, as, for seemingly the sixth week in a row, the team left their game, this time against the Atlanta Falcons, with a few fewer players than they entered the contest with. Cornerback Charvarius Ward? Exited the game with a groin injury. Right tackle Mike McGlinchey? Ruled out with a calf injury, leaving the team’s already tested depth at the cornerback, and offensive tackle spots tested even further.

Unfortunate? For the thousands of San Francisco fans who made it out to Mercedes Benz Stadium, you bet, but fortunately, things aren’t all doom and gloom for Niners Nation. No, according to Kyle Shanahan, the calvary may soon be here, as Trent Williams and Nick Bosa, arguably the team’s top two players, could be back on the field in as little as seven days, when the Niners welcome the Kansas City Chiefs to Santa Clara.

After suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 3, Williams’ return would be massive, as his direct replacement, Colton McKivitz, was already placed on IR, and the team may too find themselves without starting right tackle McGlinchey for the foreseeable future too. While Jaylon Moore and Blake Hance tried their best in Week 6, getting Williams back is a certified game-changer for an offense that hasn’t exactly matched wits with their defensive efforts.

And as for the return of Bosa? Well, he’s the best defensive end in the NFL; add him back onto any team, and they immediately get better, especially one with as dominant a front seven as the San Francisco 49ers. If that duo can return, the wins might too.