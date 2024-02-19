We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make a San Jose State-Boise State prediction, and pick.

The San Jose State Spartans are now sitting in second to last place in the Mountain West standings as they are coming off of a loss when they head out on the road to Boise, Idaho to take on the Boise State Broncos in this Tuesday night showdown. We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make a San Jose State-Boise State prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

San Jose State (9-17) attempted to get on their first winning streak of the season when they faced off against Wyoming but yet again the Cowboys were too much during the first half that their second-half heroics weren't enough to get the win as they now dropped both games against them this season. Now, the Spartans look to take one against Boise State whom they already lost to earlier this season in a home game 69-78 as they head out on the road to Boise, Idaho to take on the Broncos in this Tuesday night matchup.

Boise State (17-8) is coming off a blowout victory against Fresno State who they beat 90-66. This was a much-needed win after their back-to-back road losses to Colorado State and Utah State. Now, Boise State will continue their homestand and attempt to continue their climb in the Mountain West standings when they play host against divisional foes San Jose State in this Tuesday night matchup.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: San Jose State-Boise State Odds

San Jose State: +15.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +1000

Boise State: -15.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -2100

Over: 141.5 (-110)

Under: 141.5 (-110)

How to Watch San Jose State vs. Boise State

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

TV: Fox Sports 1

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why San Jose State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The San Jose State Spartans head to ExtraMile Arena on Tuesday night as decided underdogs against the Boise State Broncos. But before you write off the Spartans, consider them poised for a surprise upset.

Boise State has dominated this matchup in recent years, but a narrow loss at home earlier this season has San Jose State feeling confident they can change the narrative. Coach Tim Miles has his team playing with a newfound intensity and that extra motivation can play a huge role in a hostile road environment.

Myron Amey is playing the best basketball of his career. The star guard is a dynamic scorer and a savvy playmaker who can single-handedly take over a game. Boise State will have a tough time slowing him down. The Spartans are starting to get contributions up and down the lineup. Their role players are stepping up with big shots and timely rebounds. This depth takes pressure off Moore and makes them more unpredictable offensively.

Why Boise StateWill Cover The Spread/Win

The Boise State Broncos are set to host the San Jose State Spartans on Tuesday night. Boise State's performance this season has been solid, with a record of 17-8 and a strong standing in the Mountain West Conference. Their home record is imposing, which bodes well for their upcoming game.

The Broncos have a commanding lead in their head-to-head record, with a record of 15-1, and the Spartans have never defeated them at home. The Broncos average 74.3 points per game, which is a testament to their ability to score effectively. Their roster boasts a variety of players like Isaiah Pope, Jalen Weaver, Isaiah Hill, and Xavier DuSell who can contribute on the offensive end, which could pose a challenge for the Spartans' defense.

Defensively, Boise State only allows an average of 67.4 points per game, indicating a solid defensive unit that could stifle the Spartans' offensive efforts. The Broncos' ability to control the game on both ends of the court will be crucial in securing a victory. Also, Boise State's recent form includes impressive wins against strong teams, such as a victory over 18th-ranked Saint Mary's which is a far tougher matchup than the San Jose Spartans who they already have a win over already this season. That gives them a leg up in this home matchup.

Final San Jose State-Boise State Prediction & Pick

Coach Leon Rice has a track record of getting his teams to play their best at home. Look for Boise State to utilize its superior firepower and the energy of the ExtraMile Arena crowd to put up a big offensive performance and stifle the Spartans. This combination should translate into a comfortable win and a cover of the spread for the Broncos.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final San Jose State-Boise State Prediction & Pick: Boise State -15.5 (-120), Over 141.5 (-110)