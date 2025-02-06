ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

San Jose State has had a bumpy road this season, while Boise State is playing like one of the best teams in the Mountain West. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a San Jose State-Boise State prediction and pick.

San Jose State is 12-12 this season but has won three of its last four games. Its only quality win came against New Mexico. The Spartans have suffered significant losses against USC, New Mexico, Boise State, Utah State, and San Diego State. Josh Uduje has been great for the Spartans, and they need him to be Superman in this road matchup against the Broncos.

Boise State is 16-7, and they have won three straight games. They have quality wins against Clemson, Saint Mary's, and UNLV twice. They also have notable losses against Washington, San Diego State, Utah State, and New Mexico. Tyson Degenhart makes the Broncos as competitive as they are, and he has a chance to make a giant statement in this game against the Spartans at home.

San Jose State-Boise State College Basketball Odds

College Basketball Odds: San Jose State-Boise State Odds

San Jose State: +14.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +810

Boise State: -14.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -1450

Over: 141.5 (-110)

Under: 141.5 (-110)

How to Watch San Jose State vs. Boise State

Time: 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT

TV: FS1

Why San Jose State Will Cover The Spread/Win

San Jose State's offense has been a solid unit and is in the middle of the Mountain West. They score 75.1 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 45.7%, and have a three-point percentage of 36.1%. The offense is 130th in offensive efficiency in KenPom with a 108.8 rating.

Three Spartans average over double digits in scoring, and the leader of this offense is Uduje, who averages 16.8 points per game out of the backcourt. The Spartans don't move the ball well, averaging only 13.5 assists. Will McClendon is the assists leader, averaging three per game.

The Spartans can score and should find a way to score against the Broncos, even with the game in Boise. Uduje has been very good and should help this offense score.

Why Boise State Will Cover The Spread/Win

San Jose State's defense has been a big issue and is one of the worst in the Mountain West. They allow 72.7 points per game, 44.6% from the field, and 32.8% from behind the arc. This defense is also very low in KenPom. They are 220th in adjusted defensive efficiency and their rating is 108.7.

The Spartans' frontcourt has been hit or miss. Robert Vailhola leads the team in rebounds, averaging 6.9 per game, and blocks, averaging 1.5 per game. Their on-ball defense has also been solid at best. Sadaidriene Hall and Uduje are tied for the team lead in steals, with one per game.

This is a bad matchup for this defense. Boise State has scored 73 points on the Spartans once before, and with this game on the road, expect the Broncos to play even better.

Boise State's offense has been one of the best in the Mountain West. They score 77.1 points per game, have a 47.4% field goal percentage, and a 32.3% three-point shooting percentage. The Broncos are also 42nd in offensive efficiency with a 115.9 rating on KenPom.

Four Broncos are averaging over double digits in scoring on a very balanced offense, with Tyson Degenhart leading at 17.7 points per game. The team is averaging 15.1 assists per game, and Alvaro Cardenas is the team leader with 6.7 per game. The Broncos are playing great and efficiently on offense this season, and they should have a lot of success against a bad defense like this. They shot 49.2% from the field as a team in the first matchup and should be right around there in this matchup.

Boise State's defense has been one of the best in the Mountain West. They allow 66.4 points per game, 42.7% from the field, and 33.1% from behind the arc. With a 100.7 rating on KenPom, they are 70th in adjusted defensive efficiency.

The frontcourt has been solid at best this season. Degenhart leads the team with six per game. Then, O'Mar Stanley is the team leader in blocks, averaging one per game. Their on-ball defense has been solid at best, too, and Cardenas is the steals leader, averaging 1.5 per game. This defense has a more significant challenge against the Spartans' offense, but I still think they should find success with the game at home.

Final San Jose State-Boise State Prediction & Pick

San Jose State lost the first game at home in a super close game, and they will lose again on the road. The Broncos are the better team and have Degenhart, the best player in this matchup. This is a bad matchup for the Spartans, and the Broncos should win and cover at home in Boise.

Final San Jose State-Boise State Prediction & Pick: Boise State -14.5 (-110)