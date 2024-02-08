Join us for our College Basketball odds series where our San Jose State-Colorado State prediction and pick will be revealed.

Simply put, it has been a season to forget for the San Jose Spartans, but there are at least plenty of games left for the Spartans to gain some confidence in the next month or so. Most recently, SJSU was defeated by the Fresno State Bulldogs by a score of 69-57 at home which has officially sent the Spartans into a downward spiral. In the midst of a six-game losing streak, can San Jose State finally make a return to the win column?

Meanwhile, Colorado State has righted the ship after experiencing back-to-back losses in the middle of January and have now stripped together three consecutive wins to improve their overall record to 18-5 on the season. As it stands, CSU is only one game behind the conference lead which is currently being held by four different teams. Clearly, the Rams need every win they can get within the ultra-crowded conference that is the Mountain West.

Why San Jose State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The odds are stacked against a Spartans squad who are a lousy 1-8 away from home and currently in a tie for dead-last in the conference, it may end up having to be San Jose State that plays the best game of their season if they are going to slay Colorado State on their home floor.

For starters, there is no doubt that the Spartans need to keep the Rams off the glass in order to maximize possessions on both ends of the floor. Oddly enough, the Spartans have been a horrific rebounding team for a majority of the year as they rank as the 412th-best team in this department. Despite the loss versus Fresno State, it was encouraging to say the least that San Jose State was able to edge the Bulldogs in terms of rebounds. On paper, Colorado State's glaring weakness does happen to come in the form of corralling boards, so be on the lookout for the Spartans to try and gain an advantage in this statistical category.

If all else fails, don't be surprised if San Jose State puts the rock in the hands of leading scorer Myron Amey Jr. who is dropping 15.1 points per game but has struggled to find his touch from the floor as of late. With only 17 points combined in his previous pair of games, there is no question that Amey Jr. is due for a breakout performance in the scoring department.

Why Colorado State Will Cover The Spread/Win

On the other side of things, the Rammies have demonstrated their dominance at Moby Arena with a flashy 12-1 record with their lone loss coming in a three-point loss to the Saint Mary's Gaels. In addition to their raucous home crowd expected to play a big part of this one, there are plenty of reasons why CSU will cover the spread and have their way with the Spartans on Friday evening.

Most importantly, Colorado State plays an unselfish brand of basketball that is extremely tough to beat. At first glance, the Rams average the fourth-most assists per game in the country with 19.3 per contest. This is simply remarkable, and a big reason why CSU continues to dish out the assists is due to one of the top point guards in the country in Isaiah Stevens. Now in his fifth season at the college level, Stevens serves as the motor to this CSU squad as he is averaging 16.6 points per game to go along with 7.3 assists. Arguably, the Allen, Texas native should be the best player on the hardwood on both sides. Even if this game turns out to be close in crunch time, there are very few names around the nation as reliable as Mr. Stevens.

Final San Jose State-Colorado State Prediction & Pick

In what is one of the more talented conferences in college basketball this year, it is unwise to sell the Mountain West short. In regards to this conference clash, side with the contending Rams to dispose easily of the cellar-dwelling Spartans.

Final San Jose State-Colorado State Prediction & Pick: Colorado State -16.5 (-110)