Netflix shadow drops a surprise eleventh Sandman episode

Two new stories are told in a surprise new episode for The Sandman. The Sandman’s surprise eleventh episode also comes in two flavors that don’t follow the style and flow of the main ten episodes, and tells stories that are not directly related to the main ten episodes of the series.

The first story is called A Dream of a Thousand Cats – an animated show that adapts the comicbook arc of the same name. Originally published in 1990, the story tells of a kitten who seeks an audience with the Cat of Dreams, looking for an explanation as to why cats have to be subservient to humans. This animated show features voice acting headlined by Neil Gaiman himself, and also by Sandra Oh, James McAvoy, David Tennant, Rosie Day, David Gyasi, Joe Lycett, Michael Sheen, Nonso Anozie, Diane Morgan, and Tom Wu.

The second story is called Calliope – a live-action show that follows the story of Calliope. The character is based on the Greek mythological figure of the same name – the youngest of the nine Muses of Greek Mythology, who is portrayed by Melissanthi Mahut in the Netflix series. She was once a lover of Dream, and is the mother of Orpheus. She first appeared in the graphic novel in 1990 as well, where she is held captive by an author who can only conjure ideas for his writings with the inspiration of the muse.

Both stories, with a total runtime of 64 minutes, were part of a single arc in the graphic novel called Dream Country, which also serves as a stopgap between two major arcs: The Doll’s House and Season of Mists. The Doll’s House was adapted in the last few episodes of The Sandman, which explains why we got these two stories in this eleventh episode. Expectedly, the Season of Mists would be the central narrative when The Sandman returns for its second season.