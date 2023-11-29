Actresses Sandra Oh and Awkwafina reflect working with the late actor Paul Reubens on his final film Quiz Lady.

Actresses Sandra Oh and Awkwafina recently discussed working with Paul Reubens, the Pee Wee star who died last July.

The late actor had a role in Quiz Lady, where he worked with Oh and Awkwafina, PEOPLE reports.

Paul Reubens and working with Sandra Oh and Awkwafina on Quiz Lady

On their first day of shooting, Oh opened up about the experience.

“It's so special that we were able to spend that time with him, and for what turned out to be his last film,” the actress said. “But, oh boy, he came on the set, and he was like, I don't know…He just really, really brought it in and had such great spirit around it.”

Awkwafina agreed with Sandra and discussed how Reubens' part never changed in the film.

“That was one part of the script that…he was in it from the very, very beginning,” she said. “That never changed, his cameo specifically.”

On November 12th, Oh shared a photo with her, Awkwafina, and Reubens — all smiling. The caption read, “[Heart emoji] to our beloved friend Paul Ruebens. We were so so so lucky to have him, to know him, and to share in the joy he brought to all. I think this was the 1st or 2nd day of filming.”

Quiz Lady follows Anne (Awkwafina) and Jenny Yum (Oh). Reubens' part is meeting Anne's neighbor, who is cranky and played by Holland Taylor. The neighbor is a big fan of Alan Cumming, who she mistakes for Reubens.

Check out Paul Reubens, Sandra Oh, and Awkwafina in Quiz Lady, which is streaming now on Hulu.