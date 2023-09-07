Saoirse Ronan is a four-time Oscar nominee known for roles in dramas such as Atonement, Brooklyn, Lady Bird, and Little Women. However, the actress wants to make a jump to a different genre.

In an interview with Bazaar, Ronan discussed her desire to make a comedy film. “I would love to do something modern and funny,” Ronan revealed. “But to be able to do comedy well requires so much skill and musicality. I don't necessarily think I have that yet — although as I've got older, I am more comfortable and confident to try.”

When discussing comedies she enjoys, she cited Bridesmaids, Seinfeld, and Curb Your Enthusiasm as her favorites. Perhaps an ensemble comedy a la Bridesmaids with frequent collaborator and friend Timothée Chalamet could be the move for Ronan.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Bridesmaids is a 2011 comedy that was a smash hit at the box office, grossing over $300 million. The film starred Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne, Ellie Kemper, Melissa McCarthy, Wendi McLendon-Covey, and Chris O'Dowd.

Throughout her career, Saoirse Ronan has shown her versatility as an actress. Aside from the aforementioned Oscar-nominated performances, Ronan has starred in two of Wes Anderson's films, The Grand Budapest Hotel and The French Dispatch. Those two films do have comedy elements, but it's a specific dry humor unique to Anderson's brand.

That said, in 2022, Ronan starred in See How They Run — the murder mystery ensemble comedy starring Sam Rockwell and Adrein Brody. The film was similar in tone to Anderson's recent films, once again showing off Ronan's comedic chops.