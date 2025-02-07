ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59, and Saquon Barkley will look to be the difference. It will be a rumble in New Orleans as we continue our Super Bowl odds series and make a Saquon Barkley Super Bowl props prediction and pick.

The Eagles will look to avenge their loss from two seasons ago and will deploy a running back who just had one of the greatest seasons ever at the position. Barkley may need a monster performance to help the Eagles and has definitely been elite throughout these playoffs. I will look at his rushing yards totals, his rushing yards in the first quarter, and his receiving yards.

Here are the Saquon Barkley Super Bowl odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Super Bowl Odds: Saquon Barkley Odds

+70 Rushing Yards: -600

80+ Rushing Yards: -370

90+ Rushing Yards: -240

100+ Rushing Yards: -170

110+ Rushing Yards: -125

125+ Rushing Yards: +140

+20 Rushing Yards in 1st Quarter: -192

+25 Rushing Yards in 1st Quarter: -114

+30 Rushing Yards in 1st Quarter: +134

+25 Receiving Yards: +265

Why Barkley Will Go Over 110 Rushing Yards

Barkley has gone over 114 rushing yards in five straight games, including 118 against the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game. Amazingly, he rumbled for 205 against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Division Game. Before that, he ran for 119 yards against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Wildcard Round. Barkley ran for 167 yards against the Dallas Cowboys in his last regular season game and 150 the week before against the Commanders.

Barkley has been running at will and is the main focal point of this offense. Furthermore, he will be the best running back the Chiefs have faced all season. The Chiefs have not faced an elite running back like this since they clashed with Derrick Henry in Week 1. Significantly, Henry rushed for 122 yards in that game. Even James Cook ran 13 times for 85 yards, while the rest of the running backs combined for an additional 12 yards. The Eagles have a better offensive line than the Buffalo Bills, which will be the significant difference in this game.

Expect Barkley to shatter 100 yards. Then, expect him to get over 110 rushing yards. While 125 yards is possible, it would take a herculean effort for that to happen against a defense that is still tough.

Why Barkley Will Go 25 Rushing Yards in the First Quarter

Now, we are getting into the gritty details of things. Barkley has hit 26 rushing yards in his first five attempts in four of the last five games, including all three playoff games. The Eagles rely on Barkley early and often because it often opens things up for their other weapons. Ultimately, I expect Barkley to get five touches early and get 25 rushing yards without issues.

The only thing that might stop Barkley from achieving this goal is if the Chiefs were to have a long, sustained drive on offense that eats up a lot of clock. If this happens, that might put this bet in danger. However, I think the Eagles have a good defense to prevent that from happening. Expect Barkley to hit this mark.

Why Barkley Will Go Over 25 Receiving Yards

This is the trickier bet. In the past, Barkley was often used as a receiver and made opponents pay with runs in the open field. However, the Eagles don't use him that way, at least not as much as the New York Giants did. Because of this, his value in this category is low. Barkley had just four receiving yards against the Commanders. Of course, they were blowing them out, so it was not needed. Barkley had 27 receiving yards against the Rams. Yet, he only managed four against the Packers.

You will make this bet if you think it will be a game where the Eagles need to pass, and Barkley will be the check-down option for Hurts. Aside from Dallas Goedert, Barkley is the first available option for the quarterback.

Final Saquon Barkley Super Bowl Props Prediction & Pick

Barkley will rumble all over the place on Super Bowl Sunday and I expect him to fully shatter 110 rushing yards and get 25 of those yards in the first quarter. However, the receiving yards are more challenging to predict. While I do expect this to be a close game, I still don't expect Hurts to target Barkley as much as he would Goedert, A.J. Brown, or Devonta Smith. Therefore, I am rolling with the running bets.

Final Saquon Barkley Super Bowl Props Prediction & Pick: 110+ Rushing Yards (-125), +25 Rushing Yards in 1st Quarter (-114)