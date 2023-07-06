After Sarah Ferguson's breast cancer diagnosis, she went through an invasive single mastectomy surgery. Now that she's more recovered, she reflected on her experience, per E! News.

“It's really just extraordinary to come to terms with a new you,” Sarah Ferguson said on her and Sarah Thomson's podcast Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah. “It's extraordinary. You just cannot be complacent with yourself or life or just how lucky you are.”

Ferguson recounted her journey, going in for a routine mammogram where the doctor detected a shadow. Then she went to the hospital where she “had contrast put in my arm” and they could further see the shadow. Later she underwent surgery at King Edward VII's Hospital.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“From the drive from the Royal Free over to the VII, I sort of looked up mastectomy,” the Duchess of York said. “And then pathology came back a few days later and then, of course, your mind's already gone racing in every direction. And then [I] get a text saying, ‘We think it's mastectomy.' Then your mind plays more tricks. And then you go and meet the reconstructive surgeon and you suddenly think, ‘OK, we can do this.'”

The eight hour surgery had “taken place successfully” and the “prognosis [was] good.” After that, Ferguson urged others to take care of themselves.

“We must make people realize, it's not OK. But if you're going to get it, then catch it quick,” Ferguson said. “Do the screening, catch it quick and go and say I can do this….It's not bravery. It's not courage. It's about understanding that you're not going to feel as you did for a bit. So don't try and be a superhero. Take many steps, have the cup of tea, trust people. Very important not to be complacent with every single thing now.”