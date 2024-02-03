Explore Wayne Rooney's managerial resurgence as he eyes a potential coaching role in Saudi Arabia, inspired by ex-teammate Steven Gerrard.

In a surprising turn of events, Wayne Rooney, the iconic former Manchester United and Everton player, is exploring the possibility of a managerial comeback in Saudi Arabia. Sources close to the football legend reveal that despite his recent sacking from Birmingham after a short 13-week stint, Rooney is eager to reenter the coaching arena, inspired by the success of his ex-England teammate Steven Gerrard managing a club in the region.

Rooney's interest in managing in Saudi Arabia stems from a belief that he can contribute significantly to the burgeoning football revolution in the Middle East. Having experienced managerial roles in the United States, the former England captain sees the Arabian league as an intriguing challenge where he can apply the skills and lessons learned from his brief tenure at Birmingham.

The football maestro's decision is bolstered by insider information suggesting strong interest from wealthy owners in the region, who see Rooney as a valuable addition to elevate the league's profile. His potential appointment would bring his wealth of experience and attract global attention, adding a star power that could further boost the league's international recognition.

Rooney, who has been enjoying a break in Dubai with his wife Coleen after parting ways with Birmingham, is using this time to consider his next move carefully. His brief statement upon leaving Birmingham outlined his intention to spend quality time with his family before embarking on the next phase of his managerial journey.

While the former Manchester United star harbors ambitions of managing in the Premier League, the allure of Saudi Arabia football presents a unique opportunity to revive his managerial career. As Tony Mowbray takes charge at Birmingham and experiences a positive start, Rooney contemplates a potential move that could shape the next chapter of his managerial legacy in the heart of the Middle East.