Rafael Leao, the Portugal international and Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate in the national squad has made it clear that he values UEFA Champions League football more than the Saudi Pro League's lucrative contracts. Leao, 24, recently extended his contract with AC Milan, committing to the club until 2028. The winger has had an impressive tenure at the San Siro, amassing 46 goals and 38 assists in 169 appearances across various competitions since his debut in the 2019-20 season.

In the 2021-22 season, Leao played a crucial role as Milan clinched their first Serie A title in 11 years, contributing 11 goals and ten assists. He maintained his stellar form last season, registering 15 goals and ten assists in the league, even though Milan fell short in defending their title, finishing fourth, 20 points behind champions Napoli.

Despite the allure of significant financial offers from the Saudi Pro League, Leao remains steadfast in his commitment to the Champions League. He expressed, “Saudi Pro League proposals? The Champions League is worth more than a €10m salary. I still haven't achieved great results to accept going to that league. I'm focused on doing great things with AC Milan. That's why I signed a new deal a few months ago.”

Forbes reports that Leao is set to earn €6-7m at Milan, with a base salary of €5m, making him the highest-paid player at the club. His contract also includes a release clause of €175m. Comparatively, in the UEFA Champions League, Leao and Cristiano Ronaldo have contrasting records. Leao has played 16 games in the competition, all for Milan, tallying two goals and six assists. In contrast, Ronaldo is the Champions League's all-time leading scorer, with 140 goals in 183 appearances for three different clubs.

Ronaldo's Champions League achievements are legendary, including being the first player to win the competition five times and the only one to score for two winning clubs in the final. His remarkable feat of netting 17 goals in Real Madrid's triumphant 2013-14 ‘La Decima' campaign is another testament to his unparalleled success in the tournament. While the Saudi Pro League may beckon with financial incentives, Rafael Leao focuses on achieving greatness in the UEFA Champions League, echoing the sentiments of many footballers who cherish the prestige and competition of European club football's grandest stage.