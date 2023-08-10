Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has confirmed that he won't be joining the Saudi Pro League this summer. Saudi Arabia has taken football by storm world by attracting playing and managerial talents from around the world. However, Simeone will not be joining the Middle East bandwagon for now.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Simeone has rejected the Saudi Pro League bid but admits that the offer was attractive, to say the least. He said to MARCA, “Did the Saudi offer make me hesitate? No, the truth is that I’m very happy where I am. I’m very happy to be at Atlético”.

“I did not hesitate with the offer from Saudi Pro League, not even if they increased it. I’m happy at Atlético“,

The 53-year-old has been in charge of Atletico Madrid since 2011. As La Liga traditionally was divided between Barcelona and Real Madrid, he made the Spanish League a three-horse race by winning the title in 2014 before winning it again in 2021. He also won two Europa League titles and made two Champions League finals.

He has been linked with a move away from Atletico Madrid for a long period of time. A few years ago, he was linked with a move to Inter Milan, but the move never materialized. Now, he has reportedly snubbed a €40m offer from Saudi Pro League club Al Ahli. Last year, Simeone signed a two-year deal at Atletico Madrid and still has 12 months left on his deal.

By putting the Saudi Pro League rumors to bed, Simeone will now be competing for La Liga again with Real Madrid and Barcelona.