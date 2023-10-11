The iconic rivalry that captivated European soccer fans for nearly a decade, starring Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, may find an unexpected revival in the Middle East. Saudi Arabian officials are reportedly eager to bring the Argentine legend to the Saudi Pro League, luring him away from his current stint in the MLS with a proposed six-month loan deal, potentially setting the stage for a dramatic return to Inter Miami in time for their 2024 campaign.

As Inter Miami's hopes for Major League Soccer playoffs were dashed, Lionel Messi's return to the field was postponed until February, marking the end of the regular season. This presented an opportunity for Saudi Pro League authorities, rumored to be preparing an offer for the World Cup-winning Argentine captain.

Before his historic move to Miami, the World Cup winner had turned down a substantial financial package to play in the Saudi Pro League, offering a staggering $400 million. In contrast, Cristiano Ronaldo seized the opportunity, inking a $200 million annual contract with Al-Nassr earlier in the year. The potential reunion of these football legends is undoubtedly an exciting prospect. Both Messi and Ronaldo have achieved immense success during their time in Europe, securing nine Champions League titles and scoring close to 1,500 club-level goals between them.

With Saudi Pro League officials currently engaged in evaluations, the football world eagerly anticipates news on whether this iconic rivalry will find a new home in the Middle East. The prospect of Messi and Ronaldo facing off once more is thrilling, especially against the historical battles they waged in European football. As Saudi Arabia seeks to replicate David Beckham's loan move from LA Galaxy to AC Milan in 2009, the football world watches in anticipation of the potential rekindling of this legendary football rivalry.